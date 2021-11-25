ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.84. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

