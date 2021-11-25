Contrasting Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20% Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Power Integrations and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $103.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 199.48%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Summit Wireless Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 12.97 $71.18 million $2.47 42.50 Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 12.64 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.57

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

