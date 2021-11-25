Contrasting Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & Its Competitors

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -466.45% -3.31% -5.69%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 522 768 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -117.54 Byrna Technologies Competitors $720.50 million $37.98 million 5.98

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

