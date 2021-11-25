Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.25. Approximately 4,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,039,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

