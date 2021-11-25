ContentBox Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $15,736.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.