Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $796.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

