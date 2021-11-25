Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Stock Holdings Increased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 19,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Concord Acquisition worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

