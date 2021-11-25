Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

