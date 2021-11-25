Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,541.72 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,510.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,655.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

