Comparing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. StepStone Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Management has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

44.4% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08% Ares Management 10.23% 14.96% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StepStone Group and Ares Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ares Management 0 2 6 0 2.75

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Ares Management has a consensus price target of $78.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.03%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Ares Management.

Risk and Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Ares Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.90 $62.63 million $4.60 9.35 Ares Management $1.76 billion 13.86 $152.14 million $1.92 43.94

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Management beats StepStone Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.