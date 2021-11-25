Comparing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Johnson Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $594.21 million 1.85 $55.23 million $9.06 11.99

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors 12.27% 22.27% 15.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. The Camping segment comprises Eureka! Consumer, commercial and military tents and accessories, sleeping bags, camping furniture and stoves and other recreational camping products; and Jetboil portable outdoor cooking systems. The Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks, including pedal-driven and Minn Kota motor-driven kayaks, under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Diving segment sells and distributes the SCUBAPRO brand. The company was founded by Samuel Curtis Johnson II in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

