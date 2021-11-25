Comparing Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) & Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumos Pharma and Annovis Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 278.45%. Annovis Bio has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.69%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma N/A -25.86% -23.16% Annovis Bio N/A -38.40% -36.96%

Risk & Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Annovis Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 374.10 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.31 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$5.46 million ($1.41) -18.34

Annovis Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumos Pharma. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Annovis Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Annovis Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.