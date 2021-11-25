Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 554,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

