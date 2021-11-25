Comerica Bank Sells 693 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,610,000 after buying an additional 107,518 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

RJF stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

