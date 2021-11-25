Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.