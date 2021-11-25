Comerica Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $312.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

