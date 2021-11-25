Comerica Bank Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $43.28 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

