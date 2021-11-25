Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

