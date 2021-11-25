Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

