Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $658.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $640.39 and a 200-day moving average of $565.57. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.