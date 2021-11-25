Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 74 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

NYSE BLK opened at $930.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.90. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.