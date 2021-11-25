Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Columbia Financial worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.