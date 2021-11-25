Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.76

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$186.76 and last traded at C$185.42, with a volume of 2448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

