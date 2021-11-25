Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.38. 2,755,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

