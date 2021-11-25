CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several analysts recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,957. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

