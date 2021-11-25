CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.39 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $2,275.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014821 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,726,252 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

