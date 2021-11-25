Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 775.77. Clipper Logistics has a 52 week low of GBX 464.44 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34.

In other news, insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

