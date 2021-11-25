Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,656 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT remained flat at $$37.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 376,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

