Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 173,898 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 276,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,141. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.