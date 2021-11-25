City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

