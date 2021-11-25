Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 515,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

GTPAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

