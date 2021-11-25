Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

