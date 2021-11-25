Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE CB traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $190.42. 1,474,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

