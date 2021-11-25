Chromia (CHR) Hits One Day Volume of $311.82 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $690.56 million and $311.82 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

