Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,992.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,707.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,821.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,697.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

