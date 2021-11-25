Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 158,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

