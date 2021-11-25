CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $296,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

