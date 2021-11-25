CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

