CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $452.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $328.80 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day moving average is $409.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

