CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 380 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.41.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.96 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

