Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,355.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

