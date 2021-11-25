Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

