Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.