Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $77.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 4,617,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,629. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -420.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

