Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Financial Analysis

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 2 6 5 0 2.23 Wingstop 0 6 14 0 2.70

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $52.19, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Wingstop.

Risk and Volatility

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 1.10 -$253.37 million $0.13 320.64 Wingstop $248.81 million 20.18 $23.31 million $0.99 170.05

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheesecake Factory. Wingstop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 1.40% 25.01% 2.77% Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment comprises of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

