Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.