Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,876 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

