Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,925 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

