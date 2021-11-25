Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 108,150 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Limelight Networks worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.