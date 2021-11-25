Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,722 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,832 shares of company stock worth $1,144,294 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.